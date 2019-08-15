Ryanair expects minimal cancellations from planned strikes

Reuters





DUBLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ryanair expects any cancellations to be minimal with affected passengers able to fly instead at different times if pilots in Britain and Ireland go ahead with a two-day strike next week, the airline's chief people officer said on Thursday.

"Our hope is that we're going to cover the majority of the operation both in the UK and Ireland, and unless you hear from us, your flight is going ahead as normal," Eddie Wilson told Reuters in a telephone interview, adding that planned action by Portuguese cabin crew next week would be minor.

"We'll be protecting as a priority the summer destinations and there may be some cancellations on multi-frequency routes between Ireland the UK or on UK domestics where people can make free changes, etc. There will not be travel chaos."