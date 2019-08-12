RXN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.01, changing hands as low as $26.99 per share. Rexnord Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RXN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.38 per share, with $32.11 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.00.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »