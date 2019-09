Reuters





MUNICH, Sept 11 (Reuters) - German utility RWE might look into selling its 16.7% stake in E.ON after a complex asset swap with its rival, its chief financial officer said.

CFO Markus Krebber told Reuters that the windfall from any future sale of the stake in E.ON would be invested in existing businesses.

Once the deal with E.ON is completed, RWE will communicate a new strategy, he said.

To be successful in renewable energy it was important to be diversified across regions and technologies, he said.