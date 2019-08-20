Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. ( RUTH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RUTH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RUTH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.8, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUTH was $19.8, representing a -37.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.90 and a 1.96% increase over the 52 week low of $19.42.

RUTH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). RUTH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports RUTH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.98%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RUTH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.