Quantcast

Russia's Yandex lifts 2019 revenue growth guidance to 32-36%

By Reuters

Reuters


MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian internet firm Yandex on Friday raised its 2019 revenue growth guidance for a second time after a strong second quarter boosted by its taxi and ride-sharing businesses.

The company, widely known as "Russia'sGoogle" for its array of online services, now sees revenue growing 32-36%, up from the 30-34% forecast in April.

Second quarter revenue excluding Yandex.Market grew 41% year-on-year to 41.4 billion roubles ($655.32 million).

In July, Yandex's joint venture with Uber agreed to buy rival taxi firm Vezet's core business, further cementing Yandex's role as a major online taxi operator in Russia and neighbouring countries.

Yandex's adjusted net income rose 31% year-on-year to 6.9 billion roubles. The group said non-core businesses contributed one-third of consolidated revenues in the quarter.

On Friday, Yandex'sMoscow-listed shares were up 2.4% by 1120 GMT having closed 1.8% lower on Thursday after Sberbank and Mail.ru said they would set up a rival to Yandex.Taxi.

"We are used to working in a competitive environment with global and local players," Yandex Deputy Chief Executive Tigran Khudaverdyan said after the Sberbank, Mail.ru deal.

($1 = 63.1750 roubles)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar