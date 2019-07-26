Russia's Yandex lifts 2019 revenue growth guidance to 32-36%

Reuters





MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian internet firm Yandex on Friday raised its 2019 revenue growth guidance for a second time after a strong second quarter boosted by its taxi and ride-sharing businesses.

The company, widely known as "Russia'sGoogle" for its array of online services, now sees revenue growing 32-36%, up from the 30-34% forecast in April.

Second quarter revenue excluding Yandex.Market grew 41% year-on-year to 41.4 billion roubles ($655.32 million).

In July, Yandex's joint venture with Uber agreed to buy rival taxi firm Vezet's core business, further cementing Yandex's role as a major online taxi operator in Russia and neighbouring countries.

Yandex's adjusted net income rose 31% year-on-year to 6.9 billion roubles. The group said non-core businesses contributed one-third of consolidated revenues in the quarter.

On Friday, Yandex'sMoscow-listed shares were up 2.4% by 1120 GMT having closed 1.8% lower on Thursday after Sberbank and Mail.ru said they would set up a rival to Yandex.Taxi.

"We are used to working in a competitive environment with global and local players," Yandex Deputy Chief Executive Tigran Khudaverdyan said after the Sberbank, Mail.ru deal.

($1 = 63.1750 roubles)