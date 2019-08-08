Quantcast

Russia's VTB Q2 net profit down by a third on lower interest income

By Reuters

Reuters


MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - VTB , Russia's second biggest lender, posted a 31.6% fall in its second quarter net profit to 30.3 billion roubles ($465.3 million), hit by lower net interest income, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank's net profit for the first six months of the year was at 76.8 billion roubles, down by 23% from the same period a year ago, also under pressure from weaker net interest income which was down by 10.3% over that period.

Dmitry Olyunin, VTB first deputy chief executive, told reporters that the bank's results in the first half of the year were under pressure from the central bank's decision to raise the key rate at the end of last year.

Olyunin said that the bank has maintained the lending rates despite the key rate increase, as it did not want to lose the loan portfolio dynamics. VTB corporate lending was down 1.3% for the first six months but retail loans were up by 10.4%.

VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said in a statement that the bank kept its net profit forecast for 2019 unchanged at 200 billion roubles, expecting a strong second half of the year given changes in interest rates, among other factors.

VTB shares were down by 1.2% at 0920 GMT while the overall market was up by 1%.

($1 = 65.1175 roubles)





This article appears in: World Markets , Banking and Loans , US Markets , Stocks , Bonds , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar