Russia's VTB Bank buys local grain trader Miro

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled bank VTB , which has been actively buying grain export infrastructure assets in the country, said on Thursday that it had completed its purchase of a 70 percent stake in local grain trader Mirogroup.

Mirogroup has an extensive network of regional representative offices, long-term partnerships with agricultural producers and infrastructure enterprises, VTB said in a statement.

