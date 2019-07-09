Russia's Transneft limits oil intake from Rosneft unit

Shutterstock photo





MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM curbed oil intake from Yuganskneftegaz, the main upstream unit of Rosneft , four industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday, leading to a fall in Russia's oil production.

An industry source said oil output at Yuganskneftegaz, in West Siberia, fell 30% during July 1-8 compared with the June average.

Rosneft declined to comment, Transneft did not respond to a request for comment.

The decline follows the discovery in mid-April of contaminated Urals crude that affected the Druzhba pipeline to Europe and led to the suspension of exports via the route. Since then, flows via the pipeline have partially resumed.