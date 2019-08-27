Quantcast

Russia's Rostec confirms unit filed lawsuit to cancel Boeing 737 MAX order

By Reuters

Reuters


MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Rostec confirmed its subsidiary has filed a lawsuit in the United States to cancel its order for 35 Boeing 737 MAX jets, a company representative said on Tuesday.

According to the Financial Times, which first reported about the lawsuit, Rostec's subsidiary Avia Capital Service said it gave Boeing a cash deposit of $35 million and secured the order of 35 737 MAX jets.

The subsidiary now wants the amount to be returned with interest, along with $75 million in "lost profit" and about $115 million in compensatory damages, plus "several times the amount" in punitive damages, the FT report said.





This article appears in: Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BA


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar