Russia's Q2 GDP growth picks up to 0.9% y/y

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russian economic growth picked up to 0.9% in the second quarter of 2019 in year-on-year terms from 0.5% in the first three months of the year, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

The Russian central bank said in late July it expected gross domestic product to grow at 0.5-1.0% in the second quarter, before accelerating to 0.8%-1.3% in the third quarter.

