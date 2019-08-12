Quantcast

Russia's Q2 GDP growth picks up to 0.9% y/y

By Reuters

Reuters


MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russian economic growth picked up to 0.9% in the second quarter of 2019 in year-on-year terms from 0.5% in the first three months of the year, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

The Russian central bank said in late July it expected gross domestic product to grow at 0.5-1.0% in the second quarter, before accelerating to 0.8%-1.3% in the third quarter.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russian economic growth picked up to 0.9% in the second quarter of 2019 in year-on-year terms from 0.5% in the first three months of the year, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

The Russian central bank said in late July it expected gross domestic product to grow at 0.5-1.0% in the second quarter, before accelerating to 0.8%-1.3% in the third quarter.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar