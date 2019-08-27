Quantcast

Russia's MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE - shareholder

By Reuters

Reuters


MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS , currently has no plans to de-list from the New York Stock Exchange, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of its parent company Sistema , , said on Tuesday.

"We won't (de-list) for now... There is no decision... It's not a priority question," Yevtushenkov told Reuters.

MTS said last week it planned to unveil its share listing strategy in the next one or two months, having announced plans in February to assess whether its U.S. listing was in the best interests of shareholders.





