Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.Ru is in talks with China'sHuawei about the possibility of having its software pre-installed on the Chinese tech giant's devices, Mail.Ru told Reuters.

Mail.Ru owns Russian social networks Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki. It is developing several messenger services and has an email and browser service.

"Yes, we can confirm the talks," Mail.Ru said without providing details.