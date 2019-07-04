Quantcast

Russia's cenbank head: we will consider rate cut in July

By Reuters

By Elena Fabrichnaya

ST PETERSBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will consider a rate cut at its board meeting in July, including an option to lower rates by 50 basis points, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Nabiullina, speaking at an annual banking congress in St Petersburg, said the central bank usually makes its rate decisions at meetings which are followed by a press conference, which is every second meeting the bank holds.

"In July, we will also consider the possibility of cutting the interest rate."

Nabiullina told Reuters in an earlier interviewthe central bank would prefer to cut rates in small steps as it aims to complete its monetary easing cycle by mid-2020.

On Thursday, Nabiullina reiterated that the bank prefers small steps. But a 50 basis point cut not be ruled out, she said.

"At the last meeting we considered this possibility (of a 50 bps cut), so we will certainly consider this option," Nabiullina said, referring to the July meeting.

At this meeting, the central bank will not revise the inflation guidance but will assess how the latest data could affect its forecasts, Nabiullina said.





