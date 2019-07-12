Russian rouble weighed down by US sanctions initiative

Reuters





MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Friday after a new U.S. sanctions initiative.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 63.0 and had lost 0.4% to trade at 71.0 versus the euro .

Mikhail Poddubsky, an analyst at Promsvyazbank, said the rouble was pushed down after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a 2020 defence budget amendment that could introduce restrictions for U.S. nationals on operations involving Russian state debt.

But the downward pressure was offset by oil prices that hit near six-week highs amid a storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude futures were up 0.9% at $67.09 per barrel by 0642 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.0% to 1,384 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% lower at 2,770 points.