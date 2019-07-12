Quantcast

Russian rouble weighed down by US sanctions initiative

By Reuters

Reuters


MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Friday after a new U.S. sanctions initiative.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 63.0 and had lost 0.4% to trade at 71.0 versus the euro .

Mikhail Poddubsky, an analyst at Promsvyazbank, said the rouble was pushed down after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a 2020 defence budget amendment that could introduce restrictions for U.S. nationals on operations involving Russian state debt.

But the downward pressure was offset by oil prices that hit near six-week highs amid a storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude futures were up 0.9% at $67.09 per barrel by 0642 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.0% to 1,384 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% lower at 2,770 points.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics , Oil


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar