Russian rouble weakens towards 67 vs dollar

Reuters





MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell on Tuesday, heading for 67 to the dollar, as the market digested the dollar's global gains amid concern about the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

The rouble shed 0.2% of its value to 66.91 versus the dollar as of 0735 GMT , closing in on the 67.11 it reached two weeks ago, its weakest since February.

The rouble's level looks balanced, since emerging-market currencies remain under pressure from the weakening of the Chinese yuan, said Mikhail Poddubsky, an analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.1% to 73.21 .

Russian assets came under pressure from sliding prices for oil, Russia's key exports. Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the U.S.-China trade war cast a pall over markets, with a slowing South Korean economy adding to concerns over emerging markets and a rise in OPEC output.

Brent crude oil was down 0.5% to $58.39 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.7% to 1,300.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% lower at 2,763.2 points after rising for four days in a row.