Russian rouble strengthens, ECB meeting in focus

Reuters





MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week that could result in monetary easing.

At 0722 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 65.39 , its highest since Aug. 14, and had gained 0.2% to trade at 72.27 versus the euro .

Investors are eagerly awaiting the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to cut interest rates and introduce a new wave of stimulus measures in a bid to offset the effects of the trade war between the United States and China.

"Market sentiment towards emerging market currencies has markedly improved with the onset of September, but going forward the dynamic of the currencies of developing countries will largely depend on the outcome of the meetings of leading regulators, the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve, over the next two weeks," said Mikhail Poddubsky, an analyst at Promsvyazbank.

The rouble has also been buttressed by oil prices, which rose to their highest in almost six weeks on optimism that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil producing countries could agree to extend output cuts to support prices.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $62.72 a barrel by 0733 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3% to 1,335 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% lower at 2,774 points.