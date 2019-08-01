Russian rouble slips to 64 vs dollar, hit by U.S. Fed guidance

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped to a six-week minimum versus the dollar on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it had no plans to cut rates further, having lowered the cost of borrowing for the first time in more than 10 years.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell declared Thursday's cut was "not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts."

The Fed move sparked a sell-off on emerging markets where currencies suffered their biggest daily tumble of the year on Thursday after the dollar charged to a two-year high.

Versus the euro, the rouble lost 0.3% to trade at 70.7 .

The Russian currency also lost support from month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert dollar revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities.

Freedom Finance brokerage analysts said they expected the rouble to hover in the range of 63.20-65.60 versus the dollar in August. Versus the euro, they expected the rouble to stay in the range of 69.70-72.85.

The rouble may come under extra pressure in August as the Finance Ministry is likely to increase its daily purchases of foreign currency for state reserves, a Reuters poll showed.

Prices for oil, Russia's key exports, played on the downside for the rouble and other Russian assets as they declined for the first time in six days following the U.S. Fed move.

Brent crude oil was down 1.84% at $63.85 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.4% to 1,341 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 2,725 points.