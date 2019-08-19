Russian rouble slips close to 67 versus dollar

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell against the dollar on Monday to a new low since early May amid strong demand for foreign currency.

At 0925 GMT, the rouble had slipped 0.5% against the dollar to 66.85 , its lowest since May 3. The Russian currency has lost almost 5% since the beginning of the month.

Versus the euro, the rouble fell 0.6% to trade at 74.22.

A dealer at a large Russian bank said the main reason for the rouble's woes in recent days was strong demand for foreign currency by at least one big player on the market.

Analysts said they expected the rouble to receive a boost this week from upcoming month-end tax payments, which usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency proceeds into roubles.

"We believe that the rouble has the potential to catch up with its fundamentally justified levels and EM peers this week due to the tax period factor," VTB Capital said in a note.

In thin trade the rouble's potential for growth has been held back by the state's daily foreign currency purchases, which have increased in August.

The Russian currency weakened despite higher oil prices, which can support the rouble. Brent crude , the international benchmark for oil prices, was up 0.85% at 59.13.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3% to 1,236 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 2,623 points.