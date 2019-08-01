Russian rouble slips as US Fed plays down chance of long easing cycle

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against the dollar on Thursday but firmed versus the euro after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in more than 10 years but ruled out a lengthy easing cycle.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 63.8 .

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. rate cut was "not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts." At the same time, he said, "I didn't say it's just one rate cut."

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.1% to trade at 70.45 in early trade.

Prices for oil skidded, declining for the first time in six days after the U.S. Fed dampened hopes for a string of interest rate cuts and Sino-U.S. talks ended without apparent progress on resolving a trade dispute.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $64.48 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6% to 1,351 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 2,736 points.