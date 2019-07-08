Russian rouble reverses losses despite dividend pressure

Reuters





MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble bounced on Monday as oil prices rose and the central bank signalled smaller forex interventions this month, having earlier hit a near three-week low as dividend payments prompted recipients to convert roubles into foreign currency.

The rouble slipped as the Moscow Exchange opened but had firmed 0.3% to 63.60 against the dollar by 1408 GMT . The Russian currency was 0.5% stronger against the euro at 71.34 .

"We are following other emerging markets in the absence of strong market flows," said a dealer at a major Russian bank, adding that the rouble is likely to continue trading in a narrow range on Monday.

This helped the rouble to resist pressure from dividend payments, the bulk of which will be carried out by July 20.

Analysts expect pressure on the currency will ease after that date, which coincides with month-end tax payments that often support the rouble.

These tax payments prompt export-focused companies to convert their dollars to the Russian currency.

Russian stock indexes pared losses on Monday. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.1% to 1,397 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 2,821 points.

Investors are awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's monetary policy testimony on Wednesday and Thursday for signs the central bank will go slower on rate cuts this year following stronger than anticipated growth in U.S. jobs in June.

"The U.S. Treasury market and money markets have anticipated a lot of easing for this year and might now re-consider and re-evaluate the scope for monetary loosening," analysts from VTB Capital said in a note.