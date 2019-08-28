Russian rouble little changed although oil prices rose

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was little changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, supported by higher oil prices but without strong drivers to push it higher.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against both the dollar, at 66.38 , and the euro at 73.66 .

The rouble slipped on Tuesday as the trade war between Washington and Beijing kept markets on edge. But analysts expect the rouble, which reached a six-month low last week, will benefit from higher oil prices on Wednesday to reverse previous losses.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed stockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, fell more than expected.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.9% at $60.07 a barrel.

Alor Brokerage said it expected the Russian currency to hover around 66 against the dollar in the absence of "reasons for the rouble to further weaken."

Russia'sFinance Ministry is auctioning two series of OFZ treasury bonds later on Wednesday. Demand for the bonds, a gauge for global market sentiment toward Russian assets, often bolsters the rouble.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index was flat 1,259 points; the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,653 points.