Russian rouble flat versus dollar and euro after losses

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was flat against the U.S. dollar on Monday after having touched its weakest levels last week since May due to concerns about a global economic slowdown.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 66.47 and was flat versus the euro at 73.69.

The Russian currency fell for three consecutive days last week because of turbulence on international financial markets over concerns about a possible recession in the United States, slowing growth in Germany and the trade conflict between Washington and Beijing.

"We believe that RUB has the potential to catch up with its fundamentally justified levels and EM peers this week due to the tax period factor," VTB Capital said in a note.

In thin trade the rouble's potential for growth has been held back by the state's daily foreign currency purchases, which have increased in August.

Oil prices, which often buttress the rouble, rose on Monday following a drone attack on a Saudi oil field at the weekend.

Russian stock indexes were up on Monday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% to 1,246 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 2,631 points.