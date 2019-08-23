Quantcast

Russian rouble flat before U.S. Fed's Powell speech

By Reuters

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was little changed on Friday before a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, supported by local tax payments and rising oil prices.

At 0725 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 65.59 . Against the euro, it had gained 0.1% to 72.62 .

The dollar edged up on Friday on expectations Powell would reinforce that the Fed hasn't started a prolonged series of interest rate cuts. Lower rates in the United States usually support emerging-market assets, including the Russian rouble.

"Whether it will strengthen or drop below this range will depend on Powell's speech," Alexei Antonov, an analyst at Alor Brokerage, said in a note.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, rose on Friday, as tighter supplies from key producers offset slowing demand and investors await clues on Fed policy.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $60.13 a barrel.

The rouble is expected to get additional support from month-end tax payments, which usually lead export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1% to 1,284 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 2,672 points.

Shares in Moscow Exchange were up 1.4% after its net profit in the second quarter rose by 21.3%.





