Russian rouble firms on rising oil prices

Reuters


MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday as oil prices rose after steep falls in the previous session.

At 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 62.9 and gained 0.2% to trade at 70.5 versus the euro .

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $64.7.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.8% to 1,358 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.6% lower at 2,713 points.

The Russian currency could receive support later in the day from the finance ministry's weekly auction of OFZ treasury bonds. Investors tend to convert foreign currency into roubles to take part in the auctions.





