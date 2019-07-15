Russian rouble firms as tax period kicks in

Reuters





MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Monday, supported by month-end tax payments that start this week and usually prompt export-focused companies to convert dollar revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities.

At 0725 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 62.8 and had gained 0.2% to trade at 70.8 versus the euro .

"Today, we expect the rouble to stay in a range of 62.5-63 per dollar," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The support for the rouble was offset, however, by oil prices coming under pressure after China posted its slowest quarterly economic growth in at least 27 years.

Brent crude futures were steady at $66.73 per barrel after falling as low as $66.36.

Market players were also concerned about a new U.S. sanctions initiative.

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives approved in a preliminary vote a 2020 defence budget amendment that could restrict U.S. residents from holding Russian state debt, Polevoy from RDIF said.

The importance of the Russian theme has increased in the U.S. political landscape, suggesting the local market could see higher volatility at least before Congress goes on the summer leave from late July, Rosbank analysts said in a note.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index was 0.4% higher at 1,393 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.5% higher at 2,779 points.