Russian rouble firms as oil climbs, U.S. Fed seen cutting rates

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday ahead of an expected cut in rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve for the first time in more than 10 years, while oil prices hit a two-week high.

As of 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 63.41 and had gained 0.1% to trade at 70.75 versus the euro .

The market expects the Fed to cut rate by 25 basis points and further rate cuts are anticipated. "However, it is worth noting that comments from ex-NY Fed President Bill Dudley that the Fed might be 'one and done'," VTB Capital analysts said.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $65.23 a barrel.

The Russian currency could receive support later in the day from the Finance Ministry's weekly auction of OFZ treasury bonds.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.4% at 1,358 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was flat at 2,736 points.

Shares in Sberbank , Russia's top bank, were up 0.21% after it reported a 16.3% increase in second quarter net profit.