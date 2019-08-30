Russian rouble edges up, U.S.-China trade hopes in focus

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble gained against the U.S. dollar on Friday, up from a last week's six-month, as investors awaited more information from Washington and Beijing about the possible resumption of trade talks.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 66.44 after having reached a six-month low of 67.11 last week. It had also gained 0.4% to trade at 73.31 versus the euro .

Washington is scheduled to begin collecting 15% tariffs on more than $125 billion in Chinese imports on Sunday, including consumer items ranging from smart speakers to sneakers. But on Thursday the United States and China gave signs they will resume trade talks.

"The external background remains positive, but for growth to continue, there needs to new confirmation of attempts by the United States and China to return to the negotiation table," Andrei Kochetkov, an analyst at Otkritie Brokerage, said in a note.

The market is also waiting for a possible prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, which could pave the way for improved relations between Moscow and Kiev.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said no prisoner swap had taken place with Russia yet and the process was ongoing, after an earlier Facebook post by Ukraine's general prosecutor suggested a swap had been completed .

Oil prices, which often buttress the Russian currency, were set for their biggest weekly gains since early July, boosted in part by a decline in U.S. inventories.

Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% at 1,291 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index stood 0.3% at 2,723 points.