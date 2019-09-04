Russian rouble edges up on rising oil prices, OFZ bond auction

Reuters





MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday, buoyed by demand related to government bond auctions, rising oil prices and a weakened U.S. dollar on expectations Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 66.45 , after weakening towards 67 on Tuesday.

The rouble gained ground together with other emerging market currencies as the dollar pulled back on Wednesday amid weak U.S. manufacturing data and as investors increased bets on a couple of Federal Reserve rate cuts before Christmas.

Freedom Finance analysts expect the rouble to hover in a range of 66.50-67.00 in the near future.

The Russian currency may get support from OFZ government bonds as some investors would convert their funds into roubles to buy these bonds.

On Wednesday, the finance ministry plans to offer OFZ bonds for 20 billion roubles ($303.05 million). Demand for OFZs is seen as a gauge of investors' sentiment towards Russian assets.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, recovered some ground, boosted by a wider market pickup on positive news from China's services sector, having touched their lowest in close to a month during the previous session.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for was up 0.5% at $58.54 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.5% to 1,323 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% higher at 2,791 points.

($1 = 65.9950 roubles)