Russian manufacturing activity shrinks in August for 4th straight month

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian manufacturing activity deteriorated in August for the fourth month in a row, hit by the fastest contraction in new orders in more than four years, a business survey showed on Monday.

The Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) reading slid to 49.1 in August from 49.3 in the previous month, remaining below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"The Russian manufacturing sector continued to signal a deterioration in August," said Sian Jones, an economist at IHS Markit that compiles the survey.

Companies that took part in the monthly survey attributed the fall in new business to weak demand and the loss of key clients.

Moreover, external demand declined further as new export orders fell at the sharpest pace in almost three years.

Companies in the manufacturing sector also registered a third consecutive decrease in workforce numbers in August, the survey showed.

But confidence among manufacturing companies improved despite a deterioration in overall operating conditions. Respondents cited expectations linked to new product launches as well as planned investment in new technology.

