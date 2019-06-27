Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

Shutterstock photo





MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian consumer lender TCS Group , the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, said on Thursday it would raise extra capital by offering 16.7 million global depositary receipts (GDRs) at $18 per unit.

"The company intends to use the proceeds it receives from the offering to increase Tinkoff Bank's capital adequacy position," it said in a statement.

The closing and settlement are expected to be completed on July 2, the company said.

After the offering, Tinkov will hold 40.4% of the company's enlarged share capital, TCS said. He currently holds 43.8%.