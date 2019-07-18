Quantcast

Russian cenbank says 50 bps rate cut unlikely in July

By Reuters

Reuters


MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is unlikely to cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points next week as it prefers smaller shifts in its policy, the bank's head of monetary policy, Alexei Zabotkin, said in an interview published on Thursday.

"There should be weighty arguments to move to a 50 basis-point step," Zabotkin said in an interview with Bloomberg, adding that there have been no surprises on the data front that would justify such a move.

Zabotkin's statement echoed what his boss, Governor Elvira Nabiullina, said in an interview with Reuters in late June.

In early July, Nabiullina said the central bank would consider a rate cut at its board meeting on July 26, adding that a deeper rate cut -- 50 basis points instead of 25 -- was among possible options.

Zabotkin told Bloomberg that the central bank would also consider holding its key rate unchanged at the meeting next week.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , 401k , Retirement


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar