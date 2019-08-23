Russian businessman eyes Gazprombank's stake in Elga coal project

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A-property group, controlled by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan, has requested approval from Russia's antimonopoly service to buy a 49% stake in the Elga coal project from Gazprombank , the group said on Friday.

The request was originally reported by Vedomosti newspaper. Representatives of A-property group and Russia's antimonopoly service confirmed the request when contacted by Reuters.

"The bank considered and is considering Elga as an investment asset. Investors have been interested in buying a stake in Elga for a number of months. As of now, an offer has been received from one of them," Gazprombank told Reuters.

Russian coal and steel producer Mechel , which owns the remaining stake in the Elga project, declined to comment.