Russia seen increasing state FX purchases in Aug

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry is expected to increase its purchases of foreign currency for state reserves in August, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The finance ministry is due to announce its purchasing plan for the month ahead on Monday at 0900 GMT.

The median forecast from the survey of 11 analysts suggested Russia would buy 250 billion roubles ($3.9 billion) worth of foreign exchange in regular purchases on the open market from Aug. 7 to Sept. 5.

Daily purchases are expected to decline to 11.4 billion roubles, according to Reuters estimates.

In the previous period, from July 5 to Aug. 6, the ministry had planned to buy 231 billion roubles, or 10 billion roubles per day.

However, the actual amount bought for state reserves will be higher. Since Feb. 1, the central bank has also been carrying out FX purchases it postponed in 2018 because of high rouble volatility.

($1 = 63.7690 roubles)