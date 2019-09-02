Russia seen cutting state FX purchases in September

Reuters





MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry is expected to lower its purchases of foreign currency for state reserves in September, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The finance ministry is due to announce its purchasing plan for the month ahead on Wednesday at 0900 GMT.

The median forecast from the survey of 10 analysts suggested Russia would buy 212.5 billion roubles ($3.2 billion) worth of foreign exchange in regular purchases on the open market from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4.

Daily purchases are expected to decline to 10.1 billion roubles, according to Reuters estimates.

In the previous period, from Aug. 7 to Sept. 5, the ministry had planned to buy 246.2 billion roubles, or 11.2 billion roubles per day.

Since Feb. 1, the central bank has been carrying out FX purchases it postponed in 2018 due to high rouble volatility, meaning the final buying figure for September may end up higher than the ministry's initial plan.

($1 = 65.9950 roubles)