Russia likely to cut rates amid weak GDP growth, slowing inflation

Reuters





By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia is expected to cut interest rates further amid slowing economic growth and inflation and a relatively steady rouble, provided there are no new external shocks, a monthly Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Forecasts of 24 analysts and economists polled in late August have not changed from a month earlier; they projected the Russian economy would expand by 1.0% in 2019.

"We see Russia's GDP growth marginally lower than previously, as global demand for commodities is likely to moderate, while crude supply is set to stay abundant due to the U.S. increasing production," said Vladimir Miklashevsky, senior economist and trading desk strategist at Danske Bank.

Amid sluggish GDP growth, the central bank is seen cutting its key rate, now 7.25%, to 7.00% in the third quarter and then to 6.75% in the first three months of 2020. The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Annual inflation, the central bank's key remit, is seen at 4.3% in 2019, the August poll showed, at the same level as in the previous monthly poll. Most of the forecasts in the Reuters poll are based on at least 10 individual projections.

"We expect the rouble rate against the U.S. dollar to stay near current levels in coming months," said Alexei Kuznetsov, head of economic research at Eurasian Development Bank in Moscow.

"The main risks for the rate dynamics are concentrated in the external economic sector and are primarily linked to the development of the trade conflict between the U.S. and China, and the sanctions policy against Russia," Kuznetsov said.