Russia fines Google for failing to filter search results

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog fined Google700,000 roubles($11,100) on Thursday for failing to fulfil legal requirements to remove entries from its search results that Moscow believes contain illegal information.

($1 = 62.9719 roubles)

