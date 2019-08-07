Russia expects monthly deflation in August -economy ministry

Reuters





MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia is very likely to see monthly deflation in August, but consumer prices will be up 4.4-4.5% in year-on-year terms, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

Deflation may come at 0.2-0.0% due to falling prices for vegetables and fruit, the ministry said.

