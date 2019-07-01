Russia cut June oil output by more than required in global pact

Reuters





By Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russia reduced oil production in June by more than the amount agreed in a global deal to cut output, the energy minister and industry sources said on Monday, as the sector still felt the impact of a contaminated crude crisis that crippled exports.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russian oil output last month fell by 278,000 barrels per day (bpd) from an October 2018 baseline of 11.41 mln bpd, Russian news agencies reported, indicating output in June of about 11.13 million bpd.

Production had fallen much further in May to 11.11 million bpd, after contaminated oil was discovered in Russia's Druzhba pipeline network in April that led to the suspension of exports via the system that supplies crude to Europe and beyond.

Oil supplies via the pipeline, which feeds export routes supplying the Baltic port of Ust-Luga, central Europe and Germany, have resumed since then but not in full.

Russia's output of 11.11 million bpd in May was its lowest since June 2018 and compares to 11.23 million bpd in April.

Industry sources had earlier told Reuters that oil production was 11.15 million bpd in May, a figure reached by converting output in tonnes to barrels per day. Reuters uses a barrel-to-tonne ratio of 7,33:1.

Official data on June oil production in Russia is expected to be released on Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others are gathering in Vienna on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the pact that expired on June 30.

OPEC and its allies look set to extend supply cuts at least until the end of 2019 as Iran joined top producers Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia in endorsing a policy aimed at propping up the price of crude amid a weakening global economy.