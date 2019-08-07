Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Rush Enterprises, Inc. ( RUSHB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RUSHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.33, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUSHB was $39.33, representing a -13.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.51 and a 21.58% increase over the 52 week low of $32.35.

RUSHB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) and CarMax Inc ( KMX ). RUSHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RUSHB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.