Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Rush Enterprises, Inc. ( RUSHA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RUSHA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.84, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUSHA was $37.84, representing a -17.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.99 and a 20.01% increase over the 52 week low of $31.53.

RUSHA is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) and CarMax Inc ( KMX ). RUSHA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.31. Zacks Investment Research reports RUSHA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.32%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RUSHA Dividend History page.