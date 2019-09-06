Rugby-Former South Africa player Chester Williams dies - TV news

Shutterstock photo
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Former South Africa international and 1995 World Cup winner Chester Williams died on Friday, television news channel eNCA reported.
Local media outlets reported that Williams, 49, died of a suspected heart attack.
Williams played 27 times for the Springboks, making his debut as a winger in 1993.
Williams was one the first black players to represent the national team that was dominated by white players, making him the face of the push for multi-racial reconciliation that followed Nelson Mandela's election in 1994 as the first democratic president.
At the time of his death, Williams was a coach at the University of Western Cape according to the local SA Rugby Mag (graphic).