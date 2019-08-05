RSP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500- Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: RSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.68, changing hands as low as $102.59 per share. Invesco S&P 500- Equal Weight shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RSP's low point in its 52 week range is $85.76 per share, with $110.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $103.23.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »