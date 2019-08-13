R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company ( RRD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that RRD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.92, the dividend yield is 6.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RRD was $1.92, representing a -71.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.76 and a 14.63% increase over the 52 week low of $1.68.

RRD is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as RELX PLC ( RELX ) and Thomson Reuters Corp ( TRI ). RRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.05. Zacks Investment Research reports RRD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.71%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RRD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.