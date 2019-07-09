RPT-FOREX-Dollar touches 3-week high before Powell, FOMC minutes

Shutterstock photo





(Repeats to additional subscribers)

* Speculative bullish dollar bets hit lowest in a year -CFTC data

* Euro dips to 3-week lows on view of a dovish ECB underLagarde

* Pound hits 6-month low on Brexit jitters, bets on BOE ratecut

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up to athree-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday astraders await clues in Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell'stestimony before Congress and minutes from the Fed's last policymeeting on possible rate cuts.

The greenback has strengthened versus most major currenciesin the aftermath of a government report last Friday that showedsurprisingly strong domestic hiring in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

The 224,000 job gain last month scaled back bets the U.S.central bank would embark on a deep 50-basis point rate decreaseat the end of the month, although traders are still positionedfor a more modest 25 basis-point decrease.

Amid U.S. President Donald Trump's browbeating, Fedpolicy-makers may eventually relent and lower borrowing costsdue to modest wage growth and sluggish domestic inflation.

"Yes, it reduces the need for an immediate interest-ratecut, but it doesn't eliminate it," said Kathy Lien and BorisSchlossberg, managing directors of FX strategy at BK AssetManagement wrote in a research note.

Interest rates futures implied traders now only see a 7.0%chance of a 50-basis point rate cut at the end of July, downfrom 25% a week earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatchprogram.

Ahead of Friday's jobs report, speculators shrank theirbullish bets on the dollar to their lowest level since July2018, based on U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission datareleased late on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24910O

At 10:35 a.m. (1435 GMT), the index that tracks thegreenback against six other major currencies .DXY was up 0.12%at 97.505 after touching 97.588, which was the highest sinceJune 19.

Further gains for the dollar hinge on any clues on possiblerate cuts in Powell's two-part testimony before Congress thatbegins on Wednesday, and in the minutes of the Federal OpenMarket Committee's previous meeting last month.

"This week's FOMC minutes should remind us of the extent ofthe central bank's dovishness. Their concerns centre aroundtrade and inflation," BK's Lien and Schlossberg said.

Against the dollar, the euro dipped -0.09% to $1.1204 afterhitting $1.1194, which was the lowest in early three weeks.

The greenback edged up 0.11% to 108.850 yen.

The nomination of IMF Chairwoman Christine Lagarde as thenew head of the European Central Bank has stoked traders'worries that the ECB would be inclined to ease monetary policyfaster than its U.S. counterpart. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2431D3

Elsewhere, the British pound dropped to a new six-month lowof $1.2457GBP=D3 , with Brexit jitters and growingexpectations of a BoE rate cut adding to sterling's weakness.Excluding January's "flash crash", the currency is close to lowslast seen in April 2017. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434DL ========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:39AM (1439 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1204$1.1214 -0.09% -2.31% +1.1219 +1.1195 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.8400 108.7100 +0.12% -1.29% +108.9600 +108.6900 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.94 121.91 +0.02% -3.39% +122.1200 +121.8600 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9933 0.9938 -0.05% +1.21% +0.9951 +0.9924 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2462 1.2510 -0.38% -2.31% +1.2523 +1.2441 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3126 1.3092 +0.26% -3.75% +1.3134 +1.3088 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6922 0.6970 -0.69% -1.79% +0.6975 +0.6923 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1128 1.1143 -0.13% -1.12% +1.1158 +1.1123 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8987 0.8961 +0.29% +0.03% +0.9002 +0.8957 NZ NZD= 0.6601 0.6620 -0.29% -1.73% +0.6631 +0.6603 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.6508 8.6423 +0.10% +0.14% +8.6757 +8.6345 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6911 9.6916 -0.01% -2.17% +9.7170 +9.6818 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.4781 9.4596 +0.11% +5.74% +9.4986 +9.4559 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.6212 10.6100 +0.11% +3.48% +10.6383 +10.6020

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed https://tmsnrt.rs/2XTkkpn GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed interactive https://tmsnrt.rs/2Y3UHTf ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets

Referenced Symbols: EFX ,