RPT-Euro and bond yields fall on report that ECB might amend inflation goal

RPT-UPDATE 1-Euro and bond yields fall on report that ECB might amend inflation goal



By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - The euro and government bondyields across the single currency bloc fell on Thursday,following a report by Bloomberg News that European Central Bankstaff are studying a potential change to the bank's inflationgoal of 'near 2%'.

The report quoted sources as saying ECB staff were studyingthe bank's approach informally, including whether a moreflexible target might be more appropriate in the post-crisis era- potentially allowing inflation to stay higher for a certaintime. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J2QH

"The euro inflation story is a bigger driver for the euro asit potentially opens the door for ECB stimulus policies tocontinue for longer," said John Marley, senior consultant at FXrisk management specialist, SmartCurrencyBusiness.

The ECB has failed to meet its inflation goal for years andrecent dovish comments from the central bank suggest it isgearing up again to cut rates and possibly even renew assetpurchases to fight stubbornly low price growth and the headwindscreated by a global trade war.

Analysts said Thursday's report had fuelled marketspeculation that an ECB rate cut cycle would be longer anddeeper than expected.

The euro briefly fell to the day's lows of $1.1205EUR= ,down 0.13% on the day, as the report circulated in markets.

By 1150 GMT, it had recovered and was trading flat on theday at $1.1226.

In bond markets, the report sparked a further downward lurchin government borrowing costs -- especially in southern Europe,viewed as the biggest beneficiary of further ECB easing.

Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year bond yields weredown 5-8 basis points on the day ES10YT=RRIT10YT=RRPT10YT=RR .

The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year government bondfell 3 bps to minus 0.32% DE10YT=RR , taking it back towardrecord lows hit earlier this month.

The benchmark euro zone equity index .STOXXE hit its highfor the day at 379 points at 1030 GMT, from around 376 pointsbefore the headline. It was down 0.2% at 1150 GMT.

The rally in Italian bond markets got a further push fromthe prospect of snap elections that could see abusiness-friendly centre-right coalition come to power.

Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said the far-rightLeague, his allies in the coalition, had to decide whether theywanted to quit the coalition or keep it going. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nR1N21N007

The 10-year bond yield fell to as low as 1.506% IT10YT=RR ,its lowest in almost three years, while the gap over German Bundyields hit its tightest in over a year at 181.60 bps DE10IT10=RR .

Tensions between the League and di Maio's 5-Star Movementhave increased this week after the League voted against Ursulavon der Leyen as the new president of the European Commission,but 5-Star backed her candidacy.

"Any sense of an election in Italy is positive for ItalianBTPs because investors think that the League could jettison the5-Star Movement, leaving Italy with, on paper, a morebusiness-friendly, centre-right government," said RichardMcGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

