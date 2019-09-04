RPT Realty Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RPT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of RPT Realty (Symbol: RPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.43, changing hands as high as $12.49 per share. RPT Realty shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RPT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.26 per share, with $14.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.46.
