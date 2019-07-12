RPM International Inc. (RPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

RPM International Inc. ( RPM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RPM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.12, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPM was $61.12, representing a -10.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.13 and a 17.65% increase over the 52 week low of $51.95.

RPM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as PPG Industries, Inc. ( PPG ) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. ( AXTA ). RPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports RPM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.46%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.