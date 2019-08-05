RP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of RealPage Inc (Symbol: RP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.34, changing hands as low as $56.67 per share. RealPage Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RP's low point in its 52 week range is $43.10 per share, with $66.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $57.10.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »