Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Royce Value Trust, Inc. ( RVT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.57% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.02, the dividend yield is 7.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RVT was $14.02, representing a -17.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.92 and a 28.15% increase over the 52 week low of $10.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.