Royal Mail affirms FY targets, sees first quarter in line with view

By Reuters

July 18 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc said on Thursday its performance in the first quarter was in line with its expectations and re-affirmed its annual forecast in a short statement ahead of its annual general meeting.

The former British postal monopoly had said in May it would expand its parcels business internationally and reinvigorate its UK operations with further investment as part of a turnaround drive to better position itself for a future dominated by online deliveries.

At the time, it had forecast adjusted operating profit after certain costs of 300 million pounds to 340 million pounds ($423.03 million) for 2019-20.

